By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 19, 2020

MOSCOW (AP) - A Russian group that monitors political repressions said eight people were detained by police Sunday at a march in Moscow commemorating a human rights lawyer and a journalist who were fatally shot 11 years ago.

There was no immediate information from the OVD-Info group about charges against those taken into custody who were part of a demonstration of about 1,500 people.

The demonstrators were marking the 2009 killing of lawyer Stanislav Markelov and reporter Anastasia Baburova.

TOP STORIES
Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Dorie Miller
'New Light of God' cult sacrifices 7 in Panama jungle
Schiff decries Dershowitz's 'absurdist' Trump legal defense in Senate impeachment preview

The two had just left a news conference where Markelov announced that he would seek to overturn the early release from prison of a Russian military officer convicted of raping and murdering a young woman in Chechnya. A Russian nationalist was sentenced to life in prison for the killings.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide