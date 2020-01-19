KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A teenager who was critically hurt during a weekend shooting in southeastern Kansas City, Missouri, has died.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police say the victim died at a hospital after the shooting early Saturday, according to the Kansas City Star. Officers found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in the 8400 block of East 109th Terrace around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released, but police described him as being in his late teens.

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Saturday evening.

