By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 19, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tempe are investigating a fatal double shooting that they say may be a murder-suicide.

They say a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday morning when officers were called out to a reported vehicle burglary.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

Police didn’t immediately release any other details Sunday.

