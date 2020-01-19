Meghan Markle’s father is accusing her of “cheapening” the British monarchy, turning it into “a Walmart with a crown on it.”

Thomas Markle, who has been estranged from his actress daughter, made the extraordinary public attack on her and Prince Harry in an interview with Channel 5, excerpts of which were released Sunday, a day after the pair finalized plans to break away from the royal family.

“When they got married, they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals,” Mr. Markle said. “This is one of the greatest long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby.”

He also called them “lost souls” and said his daughter, a former actress, was being “ridiculous” and throwing away a fairy tale.

“It’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream. Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away, for, it looks like she’s tossing that away for money,” Mr. Markle said.

Under the terms of what the British press has dubbed “Megxit,” Meghan and Harry will still be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but will not be addressed as “Royal Highness,” will leave the line of royal succession, get no money from the public fund that supports the monarchy, and pay back the millions of dollars refurbishing their official residence.

Channel 5 said the full documentary of which the interview with Mr. Markle was part would air “in the coming weeks.”

Mr. Markle said he did not expect the estrangement from his daughter to end.

“I can’t see her reaching out to me, especially now … or Harry for that matter, but I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point,” he said.

