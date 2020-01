MIAMI (AP) - Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó has traveled to Colombia to participate alongside U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a regional counter-terrorism meeting, according to two people close to the Colombian government.

It’s only the second time that Guaidó has defied a travel ban imposed by Venezuela’s pro-government supreme court and left Venezuela.

From Bogota, Guaidó plans to travel to other countries, including the United States and Europe, one of the people said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss his travel plans.

In his role as president of the National Assembly, Guaidó is recognized as Venezuela’s rightful leader by the U.S. and more than 50 nations that consider socialist leader Nicolás Maduro’s reelection invalid.

The meeting Monday in Colombia’s capital of Bogota will include Pompeo and foreign ministers from several Latin American nations to discuss ways of cutting off funding and activities of regional and global groups designated as terrorist organizations, like Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

