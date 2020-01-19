By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 19, 2020

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Police in Arlington said Sunday that a woman wanted in the fatal Jan. 11 stabbing of a man has been arrested in Louisiana.

An Arlington police news release said Leah Franklin, 31, was arrested Saturday by U.S. marshals in Shreveport, Louisiana, on a murder warrant in the death of Antonio Merle.

Texas court records do not show that Franklin, who is jailed pending extradition, has been formally charged and Caddo Parish, Louisiana, jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Police sais Merle was found with stab wounds about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 11 and died later at a hospital.

