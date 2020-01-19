By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 19, 2020

FORT GAY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia community has passed a resolution declaring itself a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

The Fort Gay town council passed the resolution Friday night, news outlets reported. Supporters say it is a defense against possible federal or state legislation that could limit access to firearms, ammunition or gun accessories.

Mayor Joetta Hatfield said Fort Gay is the first municipality in West Virginia to adopt such a resolution. She said the move was in response to recent events in Virginia, where the new Democratic majority leadership plans to enact a slew of gun restrictions.

TOP STORIES
Graham: Pelosi 'may pray' for Trump, but 'she's orchestrated the church of holy hell'
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
'Dead for practical purposes': Graham says Republicans lack votes to dismiss impeachment trial

Fort Gay is located in Wayne County along the West Virginia-Kentucky border.

Last week the Putnam County Commission passed a similar resolution.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide