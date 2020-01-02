By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man after an altercation near Aberdeen., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened early Thursday in rural Aberdeen. No arrests have been made, but Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman told the Aberdeen News that authorities are interviewing the other man involved in the incident.

An autopsy is planned. The name of the man who died was not released. For now, authorities are treating the death as a homicide.

TOP STORIES
Trump administration defies environmentalists calling for BLM head's ouster
Texas' discovery of 95,000 noncitizens on voter rolls lauded by election integrity hawks
Trump camp raises $46M in final quarter; reelect team says impeachment drove best haul to date

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide