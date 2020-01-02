By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Missoula and police are searching for a suspect, officers said.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Southgate Mall. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are following several leads in an effort to find the suspect, the agency said in a statement.

The victim’s name has not been released.

