By Associated Press - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Two people were found dead in a Burlington County apartment complex early Thursday in what authorities said was an apparent murder-suicide.

County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said the bodies of 30-year-old Kristopher Corry and 28-year-old Tinna Drummond were found inside their unit at the Willow Pointe Apartments in Burlington Township.

The bodies were discovered by township police officers who had been asked by a neighbor to conduct a wellness check.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed the two were in a relationship. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

