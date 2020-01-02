Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang raised more than $16.5 million during the final three months of 2019, his campaign said Thursday, as the tech entrepreneur tries to pick up steam about a month out from the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.

Mr. Yang’s campaign also said that Dec. 31 was his best single-day fundraising total, at more than $1.3 million.

“At every turn in this race, Andrew Yang continues to exceed expectations whether it’s in terms of grassroots fundraising, making the debates, early state polling, or the ability to draw big crowds,” said campaign chief Nick Ryan.

Mr. Yang has surprised many people with his staying power in the race despite his status as a political outsider, though he is in danger of missing the next debate stage later this month in Des Moines.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont raised more than $34.5 million in the fourth quarter, and Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, raised $24.7 million.

