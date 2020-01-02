By Seth McLaughlin - The Washington Times - Thursday, January 2, 2020

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont raised $34.5 million over the last three months — showing his financial strength roughly a month out from the first contest in the 2020 Democratic nomination race for president.

Mr. Sanders has now pulled in a total of $96 million for his presidential bid.

The latest haul, which included 40,000 new donors, according to the campaign, comes a day after former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, announced he had raised $24.7 million.

“Bernie Sanders is closing the year with the most donations of any candidate in history at this point in a presidential campaign,” said Faiz Shakir, head of the Sanders campaign. “He is proving each and every day that working-class Americans are ready and willing to fully fund a campaign that stands up for them and takes on the biggest corporations and the wealthy.

“You build a grassroots movement to beat Donald Trump and create a political revolution one $18 donation at a time, and that’s exactly why Bernie is going to win,” he said.

The campaign said he raised more than $18 million in December, marking its best single month of the campaign.

