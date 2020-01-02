Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, took Thursday to Twitter to try to get a message through to President Trump by publicly appealing to his handlers in an oddly-worded tweet.

Mr. Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, called attention on social media to an editorial penned by conservative commentator Daniel Henninger recently published in The Wall Street Journal.

“Whoever keeps watch on @realDonaldTrump at WH have the economist there especially Navarro read WSJ oped by Henninger,” Mr. Grassley tweeted, apparently referencing White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

“This is what I’ve been preaching to the President for two yrs./President wld benefit fr reading it / IN TURN USA BENEFITS,” Mr. Grassley tweeted about the article.

The peculiar choice of words used by Mr. Grassley was quickly made fun of by fellow Twitter users more critical of the president. CNN correspondent Ana Navarro-Cárdenas said that the senator’s tweet suggests Mr. Trump needs to be monitored “like a puppy or colicky baby,” while Daniel W. Drezner the author of a book about the president called “The Toddler in Chief,” tweeted to Mr. Grassley: “Thank you so much Senator for blurbing my next book!”

Mr. Trump was vacationing in Florida at the time of the senator’s tweet. He did not immediately respond publicly.

