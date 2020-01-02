By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

MONUMENT, Colo. (AP) - No criminal charges will be filed against two police officers who fatally shot a man who was barricaded in his home with a pellet gun, authorities said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit officers in Monument shot 20-year-old David Page Sept. 29, KUSA-TV reports.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office issued a letter announcing the decision, saying the deputies fired their weapons after seeing Page point what appeared to be a firearm in their direction.

The officers shot Page three times and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the district attorney’s office said.

Police responded to reports of someone shooting a pellet gun at pedestrians and vehicles from inside a home. Page then shot and damaged law enforcement vehicles after police arrived, the office said.

Page retreated into the apartment before returning to the door with his hands raised and holding what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol, which he then pointed at police before they shot him, the office said.

