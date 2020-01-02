Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said an investigation will be conducted into a photograph showing several smiling firefighters posing in front of a burning house.

The photograph was posted to the Detroit Fire Incident Page on Facebook late Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, and has since been removed amid causing controversy.

Archived versions of the Facebook posting show that more than a dozen uniformed firefighters posed for the photo while the house burned to the ground behind them.

The photo was captioned on the Facebook page, “Crews take a moment to get a selfie on New Years!”

A subsequent posting on the page Wednesday said the photo was provided by Detroit firefighter who asked for it to be shared on social media. Several “guys on the job” subsequently asked for the photo to be removed over apparent concerns about facing punitive actions, the posting said.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said the photo was taken outside a vacant house that was too dangerous to enter as firefighters celebrated a colleague’s retirement, The Detroit News reported.

“There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement,” Mr. Jones said in a statement, several local media outlets reported. “Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them.”

“We will investigate this matter and follow the facts where they lead us,” the fire commissioner added, according to the outlets. “If this photo is verified, discipline will be in order.”

