By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A 19-year-old driver has made a plea deal on charges stemming from a fatal collision during a police chase in Davenport.

Angel Ochoa intends to plead guilty to vehicular homicide, reckless driving and other charges, according to Scott County court records. In return, the records say, prosecutors will drop a charge of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.

The judge is not bound by the agreement, and the records don’t show that another hearing has been scheduled.

TOP STORIES
Iran, North Korea crises to test Trump as he campaigns for reelection
Trump lauds armed volunteers who stopped Texas church shooter: 'A big THANK YOU to them!'
The trouble with wind farms

The chase began June 13, when a police officer tried to stop Ochoa’s car and a chase ensued. Investigators said Ochoa’s car reached speeds of up to 90 mph (144.9 kph) and ran through several red lights before broadsiding a car, killing 48-year-old Lori Ann Letts.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide