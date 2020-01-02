By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A man who was killed when a gunman opened fire at a Texas church was remembered at a funeral Thursday.

Gov. Greg Abbott was among those in attedance for the private funeral of 67-year-old Richard White, who was one of two congregants killed Sunday when a man with a shotgun opened fire inside West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement.

Jack Wilson, who like White was a member of the church’s armed volunteer security team, fatally shot the attacker, Keith Thomas Kinnunen.

Wilson has said White was reaching for his gun when he was killed.

Thursday’s service was held at the Western Hills Church of Christ in Fort Worth, which is located near the West Freeway Church. After the funeral, Abbott said he was “so proud” of what White did to “step up and help his fellow Texans.”

“There were people in that congregation today - alive today - because Rich stood in the breach and protected others from harm’s way,” the governor said.

Also killed in the attack was congregant Anton “Tony” Wallace, who had been serving communion.

