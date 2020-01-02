Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden raised $22.7 million during the final three months of 2019, notching his best fundraising quarter to date while still lagging behind 2020 rivals Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Pete Buttigieg.

Mr. Biden, who raised $15.2 million in the third quarter, has now raised $59.5 million since announcing his presidential run last April.

The new numbers show that President Trump’s “lies and attacks” have only cemented support for Mr. Biden, said Greg Schultz, his campaign manager.

“Today’s announcement is just the latest evidence of Joe Biden’s growing strength and momentum heading into the early contests of 2020,” Mr. Schultz said.

The campaign said that digital donations doubled compared to the previous quarter and that the average overall contribution was $41.

Mr. Sanders’ campaign had said earlier in the day that the Vermont senator raised $34.5 million in the fourth quarter. Mr. Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, raised $24.7 million.

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang raised more than $16.5 million and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii raised about $3.4 million.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.