Rep. Abby Finkenauer on Thursday endorsed Joseph R. Biden — giving the former vice president a high-powered Iowa surrogate to deploy across the state ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Ms. Finkenauer flipped control of the seat in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District during the Democratic takeover of the U.S. House in 2018. She is the first member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to endorse a candidate in the 2020 Democratic nomination race and plans to campaign with Mr. Biden over the weekend.

“Joe Biden’s character, record, and commitment to rebuilding the backbone of the country — the middle class — is what Iowa and this country needs,” the 31-year-old said in a statement. “Across the country, and especially in Iowa, too many families are being left behind by our current president. It’s time we have leadership in the White House who believes in the value of not only uniting a divided Congress, but uniting our country through common sense, dignity, and respect.”

Mr. Biden is running third in Iowa, according to the latest Real Clear Politics average of polls.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.