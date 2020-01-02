By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) - A judge on Thursday set bail at $1 million for a man accused of shooting a police officer and then leading police on a wild chase in which more shots were fired in central Maine.

Richard Murray-Burns, 29, was returned to the Somerset County Jail after making his initial court appearance on a charge of aggravated attempted murder. Defense attorney Pam Ames said he wasn’t required to enter a plea.

Murray-Burns was arrested Wednesday upon his release from a hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds. More charges are expected.

The chain of events started with a shoplifting report and a traffic stop in which Waterville police officer Timothy Hinton was shot in both arms on Dec. 22 just across the town line in Fairfield.

That led to a high-speed chase through several towns that ended with Murray-Burnes being shot by police officers in Canaan.

Police said Hinton was armed with an assault-style weapon, and several police cruisers were disabled by gunfire. All told, seven officers from various agencies discharged their guns, officials said.

Police originally said Murray-Burns was from Harmony. But he was actually staying at a family camp in Hartland, Ames said.

Ames said Thursday that she couldn’t comment on details of the crime. A police affidavit containing some details was impounded at the request of prosecutors, she said.

