Former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro on Thursday announced that he is suspending his 2020 presidential campaign.

Mr. Castro said he’s proud of the campaign he’s run and that he managed to shape the conversation on many important issues.

“But with only a month until the Iowa caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it simply isn’t our time,” Mr. Castro said in a video message released on Thursday. “So today it’s with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president.”

Mr. Castro was the lone Hispanic candidate among the major 2020 Democratic contenders.

He made a name for himself by laying out policy proposals to decriminalize illegal U.S. border crossings and make sweeping overhauls to policing practices in the country.

But he struggled to gain traction in the race and failed to qualify for the two most recent Democratic presidential debates.

More recently, he had also tried to make the pitch that the Democratic Party should change the order of its presidential nominating contests, arguing that mostly white states like Iowa and New Hampshire aren’t necessarily reflective of the country as a whole.

