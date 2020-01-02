NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman fatally shot her adult son on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Wednesday night at a home near Nicholasville, news outlets reported.

The mother called 911 after the shooting and told deputies the act was self-defense, Jessamine County Sheriff’s Lt. Anthony Purcell said.

James Davis, 30, was shot in the head and taken to a hospital, where he died, Purcell said.

The woman was questioned and released by the sheriff’s department. Purcell said no charges have been filed, but detectives continue to investigate.

