By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman fatally shot her adult son on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Wednesday night at a home near Nicholasville, news outlets reported.

The mother called 911 after the shooting and told deputies the act was self-defense, Jessamine County Sheriff’s Lt. Anthony Purcell said.

TOP STORIES
George Takei: Trump voters 'do not even realize' they're destroying the country
Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe admits to leaking info to media, obstructing probe
Leader of U.S. Embassy siege in Iraq was guest of Obama at White House

James Davis, 30, was shot in the head and taken to a hospital, where he died, Purcell said.

The woman was questioned and released by the sheriff’s department. Purcell said no charges have been filed, but detectives continue to investigate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide