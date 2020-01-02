By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man accused of sexually assaulting two girls and manufacturing child sexual abuse images was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Bryan Mathieu, 29, pleaded guilty to several felony charges in connection with assaults that began in April 2018 and continued over the course of a year, WMUR reported.

Mathieu’s victims, who were known to him, were 8 and 10 years old at the time that they were sexually assaulted, prosecutors said. The alleged assaults continued for months until one of the girls reported it to a school official.

The investigation showed that a number of the assaults took place in Mathieu’s apartment.

As part of a plea bargain, Mathieu will serve 25 to 50 years in state prison. He will be allowed to get five years off the minimum sentence by successfully completing sex offender counseling.

Upon release, Mathieu will have to register as a sex offender and will not be allowed to have any unsupervised contact with the victims or anyone under the age of 16.

