By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

FAYETTE, Mo. (AP) - A 21-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man during an alleged drug deal.

Alfredo Hicks Jr., 21, was charged in the killing of John Turner, 29, of Poplar Bluff. Police found Turner dead from a gunshot wound in a car Monday in Fayette.

Hicks was held in the Howard County Jail since Tuesday night and was served with a warrant on Wednesday, KMIZ reported.

Fayette police connected Hicks to the shooting through his cellphone use. Fayette police chief Jeff Oswald said in a probable cause statement that Hicks told investigators he shot Turner when the two men met for a marijuana deal.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Hicks.

