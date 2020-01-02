By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) - A suspect has been detained after a deadly shooting Thursday in downtown Atlanta near the city’s subway train station.

The shooting happened just outside the Five Points MARTA station, Atlanta police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown said.

The incident left a man dead after a bullet struck him in the face, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

.An officer who was patrolling the area heard gunshots about 3:20 p.m. and then spotted a man running from the scene with another man on the ground, Brown said. The officer chased down the suspect, whose name has not been released.

Paramedics responded to the scene, but the victim died before he could be taken to a hospital, authorities said. The victim’s name has not been released.

Homicide detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting.

