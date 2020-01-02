By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

LA BELLE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man serving life in prison for fatally stabbing a woman in 2004 died, officials said Thursday.

Joseph Gacha Jr., 42, was pronounced dead at State Correctional Institution at Fayette on Monday, according to the state’s Department of Corrections.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will determine Gacha’s official cause of death. No additional details were available.

TOP STORIES
Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe admits to leaking info to media, obstructing probe
Trump administration defies environmentalists calling for BLM head's ouster
Rivera on taking Redskins job: 'If I wanted the money, I'd still be out there'

Gacha and Daniel Joseph Kukucka were charged with murdering 20-year-old Carrie Martin who was stabbed nearly 50 times during a robbery in her Larksville apartment. Martin was the reigning Luzerne County Fair queen at the time of her death.

Kukucka killed himself before making it to trial. Gacha was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide