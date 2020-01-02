By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia man suffering from cardiac arrest drove through his neighbors home and later died, fire officials said.

South Fulton Battalion Chief Markus Jones told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that firefighters initially thought someone inside a home needed medical attention Thursday morning.

Jones said when firefighters arrived they realized a car plowed through the lower half of the house. The driver of the car was in cardiac arrest. The man was hospitalized and later died, Jones said. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

TOP STORIES
Trump camp raises $46M in final quarter; reelect team says impeachment drove best haul to date
George Takei: Trump voters 'do not even realize' they're destroying the country
Leader of U.S. Embassy siege in Iraq was guest of Obama at White House

Investigators said the man was backing out of his driveway across the street when he went into cardiac arrest. He continued to back up and drove through the neighbor’s home, Jones said.

No one inside the house was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide