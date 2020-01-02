By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of a man and woman at a hotel near downtown Wichita.

Police Capt. Wendell Nicholson says officers responded around 12:20 a.m. Thursday and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the Hotel at WaterWalk. Both victims died at the scene. They were in their 30s, but their names weren’t immediately released.

Police don’t have any suspects, although Nicholson says witnesses saw someone running away from the scene. No motive has been released.

TOP STORIES
Americans wary of answering 2020 census questions
The trouble with wind farms
Trump lauds armed volunteers who stopped Texas church shooter: 'A big THANK YOU to them!'

Police say the shooting was not a murder-suicide.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide