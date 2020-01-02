New Age guru and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson has fired her entire national campaign team, according to multiple reports.

Ms. Williamson, an author of best-selling spiritualist self-help books, has run a quixotic campaign that pledged to harness the “power of love” to defeat President Trump.

After gaining attention on the debate stage early in the race, she has failed to qualify for the December debate or the Jan. 14 debate in Iowa.

She dismissed her entire staff in New Hampshire and nationally, WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire, first reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.