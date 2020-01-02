By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) - A man who who got out of his car after a traffic stop and exchanged gunfire with Chicago Police officers police was killed but a department official said it remained unclear if he was shot by officers or killed himself.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the shooting occurred on the city’s Northwest Side shortly before 1 p.m. The department”s press office said later that the man whose name was not released had died and that more details would be provided at a press briefing Thursday afternoon near the scene.

Guglielmi told the Chicago Sun-Times that detectives were reviewing video to determine who shot the man. He also said that police recovered a weapon at the scene.

“We’re not sure if police struck him,”Guglielmi said. “He may have shot himself.”

