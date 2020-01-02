By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Dozens of Nevada Army National Guard soldiers are set to deploy to eastern Europe for a year.

The 757th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will send approximately 80 soldiers to Poland and nearby Baltic countries to provide logistical support for U.S. and partner nations, Guard officials said Tuesday.

A mobilization ceremony for the departing Nevada soldiers is planned Friday at the Guard’s Reid Readiness Center in Carson City.

TOP STORIES
NSC chief slashing Obama's 'bloated' staff to create efficient, tight-lipped White House operation
Music icon Linda Ronstadt: Trump is 'like Hitler and the Mexicans are the new Jews'
U.S. economy better than ever

According to Guard officials, the Nevada soldiers will be responsible for command and control of a wide wage of supply operations supporting deployment and redeployment operations collectively known as Operation Atlantic Resolve.

Army officials say Operation Atlantic Resolve sends thousands of U.S. troops on months-long to Europe to demonstrate U.S. support for NATO allies.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide