By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Officials in Sweet Grass County have identified the victim and arrested a suspect in a New Year’s Eve shooting at an apartment in Big Timber.

Richard Allen Bowers, 44, died from a single gunshot wound, Sheriff Alan Ronneberg told The Billings Gazette. The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide and he remains jailed without bail.

TOP STORIES
Leader of U.S. Embassy siege in Iraq was guest of Obama at White House
Trump camp raises $46M in final quarter; reelect team says impeachment drove best haul to date
Music icon Linda Ronstadt: Trump is 'like Hitler and the Mexicans are the new Jews'

Ronneberg declined to release any information about the circumstances that led to the shooting or say who reported it.

This is the first homicide reported in Big Timber since 2006.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide