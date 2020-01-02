BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Officials in Sweet Grass County have identified the victim and arrested a suspect in a New Year’s Eve shooting at an apartment in Big Timber.

Richard Allen Bowers, 44, died from a single gunshot wound, Sheriff Alan Ronneberg told The Billings Gazette. The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide and he remains jailed without bail.

Ronneberg declined to release any information about the circumstances that led to the shooting or say who reported it.

This is the first homicide reported in Big Timber since 2006.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.