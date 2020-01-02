By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A convicted Kansas killer has been charged with another homicide just months after he was released on parole.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ahmad Khaasanouva Bey was charged Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Melinda Sprague, whom police said he had dated. Bey is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, The Wichita Eagle reports.

Another suspect, 34-year-old Vanessa Lynne Waner, is charged with interference with law enforcement by concealing, destroying or altering evidence of a murder.

TOP STORIES
Leader of U.S. Embassy siege in Iraq was guest of Obama at White House
George Takei: Trump voters 'do not even realize' they're destroying the country
Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe admits to leaking info to media, obstructing probe

Police have said a coworker reported Sprague missing when she didn’t show up for work on Dec. 24. Her vehicle was found two days later behind a business with her body inside.

Prosecutors allege the killing was domestic violence.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show that Bey was paroled in July after serving about 20 years in prison for second-degree murder in the 1999 killing of 19-year-old Victor Lee Conger in Pittsburg.

He is jailed in Sedgwick County on $500,000 bail on the new murder charge and $100,000 on another case in which he is charged with failing to register as an offender. Waner is jailed on $100,000 bail.

Bey’s attorney, Casey Cotton, and the public defender’s office, which is representing Waner, didn’t immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide