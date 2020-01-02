By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Two North Las Vegas police officers fatally shot a man who had rammed the officers’ police vehicle following a chase involving a stolen vehicle, police said Thursday.

The chase began shortly after midnight Wednesday with an attempted traffic stop and ended when the stolen car was cornered in a business’ parking lot, Officer Eric Leavittt said.

The dead man’s identity wasn’t released.

Leavitt said one officer suffered a minor injury when the police vehicle was rammed.

