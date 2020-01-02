By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) - A Maine man who police say cut another man’s arm with a samurai sword during a fight was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Jeremy Rideout, 35, of Millinocket, turned himself in Wednesday, police said. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor and made bail a few hours later.

Police were called to a high school parking lot in Millinocket on Sunday where they found the injured man. He was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

TOP STORIES
Director Ron Howard: Hollywood sees Trump as 'morally bankrupt egomaniac'
Trump camp raises $46M in final quarter; reelect team says impeachment drove best haul to date
Leader of U.S. Embassy siege in Iraq was guest of Obama at White House

Court paperwork didn’t indicate if Rideout had a lawyer. He’s due back in court in Bangor on Feb. 13.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide