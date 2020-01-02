By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) - The man who opened fire in a Rhode Island affordable housing complex lied on the application to purchase the firearm used in the shooting, according to information released by police.

Joseph Giachello wrote that he had never been treated or confined for a mental illness on the application to buy a .38-caliber revolver, according to Richmond Police Chief Elwood Johnson.

Court and police records indicate that Giachello had been hospitalized after threatening to kill himself and his estranged wife in 2002. Giachello was also recommended for a hospital evaluation in April of 2003 when police in Stonington, Connecticut, determined he could be a danger to himself or others.

TOP STORIES
Kennesaw State cuts 4 of the 5 cheerleaders who knelt for anthem
Trump camp raises $46M in final quarter; reelect team says impeachment drove best haul to date
Texas' discovery of 95,000 noncitizens on voter rolls lauded by election integrity hawks

While potential firearm buyers are asked to disclose if they have been treated or confined for mental illness, the Providence Journal reportedTuesday that Giachello would not necessarily have been blocked from buying a weapon if he had given his history.

In Rhode Island, the local police department conducts a background check using federal and state databases when a person attempts to buy a gun. Background checks were run on Giachello on Nov. 15 and Dec. 9. Neither check provided results that would have disqualified him, according to police.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide