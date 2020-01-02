By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) - An armed man was killed early Thursday in a police shooting in a residential neighborhood in Hillsboro, Oregon, authorities say.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officers responded to a report of an armed man inside a condo shortly after 1 a.m.

After officers showed up, the man fired “multiple” rifle and pistol rounds from inside the condo over about a half-hour, police said.

Homes and cars were hit, but no one was hurt.

The armed man eventually came out of the condo, police said, “and an officer-involved shooting ensued.”

The man later died at a hospital. No officers were hurt.

