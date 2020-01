HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) - A police shooting occurred early Thursday in a residential neighborhood in Hillsboro, Oregon, authorities say.

No information about the circumstances of the shooting - including whether anyone was hurt - has been released. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that that Hillsboro police said the public isn’t in any danger.

An investigation is underway.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.