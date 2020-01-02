By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland are searching for possible suspects and a motive after a woman was found shot and killed inside a home.

The woman was pronounced dead Wednesday night inside the Landover Hills home, Prince George’s County police said. The gunfire appeared to come from outside the home, news outlets reported.

Officers say the wounded woman was unresponsive when officers arrived. She hasn’t been identified.

An SUV damaged by gunfire was towed from the house, according to news outlets.

