By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A central New York man who charged police officers with a hatchet was shot, authorities said.

Officers were called to a Syracuse home Tuesday evening. They found a 22-year-old man in a third-floor bedroom holding what appeared to be a hatchet, said Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.

Police tried to talk the man down until an officer attempted to subdue him with a stun gun. The man got up and charged the officers, who responded by opening fire, Fitzpatrick said.

The man was critically wounded but is expected to survive, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard reported.

The home is owned by World War II veteran Donald Fida and his son James, according to county tax records. Fitzpatrick said the man’s relationship with the residents of the house is unclear.

