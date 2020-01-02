The U.S. military claimed responsibility Thursday night for the airstrike that killed head of the Iranian military’s elite Quds Force, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, at Baghdad international airport in Iraq.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” the Pentagon said in a statement, asserting that Gen. Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the statement said. “The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

The U.S. claim of responsibility came after Iraqi news outlets reported that Soleimani, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, had both been killed in the airstrike in Baghdad.

The strike came after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper suggested during a news conference earlier Thursday that pre-emptive American military action against Iran and its proxies may be imminent.

The developments underscore escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran, with Washington blaming Iran-backed forces in Iraq of attack the U.S. embassy in Baghdad this week and of carrying out an earlier attack that killed an American military contractor in Iraq.

The Pentagon statement Thursday night blamed Soleimani directly for the embassy attack, and for orchestrating the attack that killed the American contractor. It also noted that Quds Force — an elite unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps — is designated by the United States as a terrorist organization.

“General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” the statement said. “General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.”

• Mike Glenn and Dave Boyer contributed to this article, which is based in part on wire service reports.

