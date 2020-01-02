By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

DELAND, Fla. (AP) - Ten cars were shot at while driving along Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 in Central Florida, authorities say.

No injuries were reported and the damage by the Wednesday shootings appears to have been caused by a BB or pellet gun, according a statement by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicles hit in the Wednesday shooting were near Deltona, DeLand and Daytona Beach, news outlets report, citing the sheriff’s office. Witness accounts of the suspect vehicle vary.

An investigation is ongoing.

