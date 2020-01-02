By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) - A teenager charged with first-degree murder and other charges in a school shooting that killed one student and injured eight others pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Devon Erickson, 19, entered his plea in Douglas County District Court in the May shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, KMGH-TV reported.

Erickson is accused of joining Alec McKinney, 16, in opening fire in a classroom using guns taken from Erickson’s house. Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed after he and two other students rushed one of the shooters there.

Erickson’s lawyers have argued that he was pressured by McKinney, who had befriended him shortly before the shooting, to participate.

Last month a judge found that McKinney should be tried as an adult. He has not entered a plea yet.

