By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A motorist is accused of driving over a curb in downtown Nashville and nearly hitting three on-duty sheriff’s deputies, according to metro police documents.

Tyler Alcantar, 20, was driving through the city center early Wednesday when he got into a fight, an arrest affidavit obtained by news outlets said. It’s unclear who Alcantar is accused of arguing with. He narrowly avoided hitting several cars before driving toward the sidewalk and charging at the Davidson County sheriff’s deputies who were walking there, according to the incident report.

The deputies made it out of the way and held Alcantar until police arrived to arrest him. He was booked into the Davidson County jail on three counts of aggravated assault against an officer, court records show. His bond was set at $15,000.

