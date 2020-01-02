By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Police in western Iowa’s Council Bluffs say a traffic stop of a rental truck this week lead to the seizure of 1,500 pounds of marijuana worth about $4.5 million on the street.

The traffic stop occurred Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs, when the truck was stopped on suspicion of speeding, police said in a news release. After a traffic ticket was issued to the driver, a drug dog was deployed and indicated the presence of drugs in the truck, police said. A subsequent search turned up 61 cardboard boxes packed with marijuana.

The 35-year-old truck driver from Los Angeles was arrested and booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on various drug charges.

