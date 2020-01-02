By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

Authorities say an Uber driver in North Dakota is suspected of driving drunk with a passenger on New Year’s Eve.

The state patrol says a trooper pulled over 45-year-old Mark Kellah for allegedly running a red light. The trooper says he later found an open container in the car.

Authorities say Kella’s blood-alcohol level was far beyond the legal limit. He’s been booked into the Cass County Jail and it’s unknown whether he has an attorney yet.

KFGO-AM Kella’s passenger was given a safe drive home.

