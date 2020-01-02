By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 2, 2020

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) - A 34-year-old woman who already was in jail on gun and burglary charges is now accused of killing a man at a Sparks motel in September.

Sparks police say Nicole Dattke was arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon in the Sept. 28 fatal shooting of 58-year-old Michael Krantz of Sparks.

Police found Krantz dead in a motel parking lot on 22nd Street after responding to a report of a disturbance.

Dattke also was charged Tuesday with child abuse and neglect, and being a prohibited person with a firearm.

She already was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8 on a burglary charge. Her other earlier charges include grand larceny of a gun and buying, possessing or receiving a gun as well as probation and parole violations.

She was being held Thursday at the Washoe County Jail on $150,000 cash-only bail. Court and jail records don’t list a lawyer for her.

