By - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A 10-year-old Tennessee boy who was shot Sunday evening has died, police said.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed the death Monday morning in a tweet and said there was an ongoing homicide investigation. The agency did not release the boy’s name.

Police said they were called to a location in Memphis around 6 p.m. Sunday, found the child wounded and took him to the hospital.

TOP STORIES
Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Dorie Miller
Bill Maher warns liberals not to 'hate' Trump supporters: 'That way lies civil war'
Sen. McSally not sorry for insulting CNN reporter: 'I'm a fighter pilot. I called it like it is'

Authorities say they are looking for a man in a white Nissan Altima or Infiniti with a black front bumper. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

No further information was immediately release.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide