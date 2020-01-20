By - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

TEMESCAL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A hit-and-run crash in Southern California killed three teenage boys and injured three others, authorities said.

A suspect was later arrested.

The teens were in a Toyota Prius that collided with another car and then slammed into a tree at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Temescal Valley, in Riverside County southeast of Los Angeles.

Firefighters freed some teens trapped in the car. One boy died at the scene and two others were pronounced dead at hospitals. Their names were not immediately released.

The other victims had moderate injuries, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether any of the teens were wearing seat belts, authorities said.

A witness followed a fleeing Honda Infiniti and the suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested shortly after the accident at a nearby home, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators will determine whether drugs or alcohol may have been factors in the crash, authorities said.

