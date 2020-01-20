By - Associated Press - Monday, January 20, 2020

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) - A man awaiting trial in the 2016 killing of a Southern California mixed martial arts gym owner has died from injuries he received in a fight at an Orange County jail.

Kirk Price, 57, died Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Price was hurt in a Dec. 27 fight at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange. The fight remains under investigation and other details weren’t immediately released.

TOP STORIES
Black pastor calls Trump more 'pro-black' than Obama
Michael Bloomberg said he'd vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial
GOP seeks to 'smear' Hunter Biden by calling him as impeachment witness: Nadler

Price was awaiting trial for the March 2016 death of Fahness Lutalo, owner of OC Boxing MMA Academy.

Lutalo was shot several times at the Tustin gym. Price was arrested the next day.

Price and Lutalo had been friends for about a decade but acquaintances said Price had become increasingly jealous of Lutalo’s success, the Orange County Register reported.

Price, who had two previous felony convictions, had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder with an enhancement of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the paper reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide